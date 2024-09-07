Manny Machado Reflects on Tying Padres Franchise HR Record
With two home runs on Friday night, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado tied the Padres' franchise record for career home runs with the team. During a 5-1 win with the San Francisco Giants, Machado launched his 24th and 25th home run of the season, and his 162nd and 163rd of his career as a Padre, tying him with former Padre Nate Colbert for the most in franchise history.
“It’s a special accomplishment,” Machado said after the game, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Obviously, it’s an honor to be a part of it. … This is what I wanted — do it in front of the home crowd. They deserve it, and to just do it at home, it just makes it that much more special.”
Colbert played for the Padres from 1969-1974, when he also recorded 163 home runs for the team. Colbert, who also spent time with the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Montreal Expos, and Oakland Athletics, was a three-time All-Star with the Padres and remains a member of the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame. He played at his best as a Padre, notching 163 of his 173 career home runs for San Diego.
Since signing with the Padres on a 10-year, $300 million contract in Feb. 2019, Machado has recorded at least 20 home runs in every season except for the 2020 COVID-19 shortened campaign. He has hit over 30 home runs three times with the Padres, including in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023. Machado is five home runs away from a third straight 30-home-run season.
The 32-year-old previously spent seven seasons with the Baltimore Orioles and one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers before joining San Diego, and has a total of 337 home runs over the course of his career.
This season, Machado has slashed .274/.326/.468 with 25 home runs and 89 RBIs. He leads the Padres in hits, home runs, and RBIs this season. He will likely break the franchise record this season, as soon as he hits another home run.
Machado will most likely continue to add to his total as he is signed with the Padres long-term. Machado signed an 11-year contract extension with the Padres in 2023, which keeps him in San Diego through 2023.