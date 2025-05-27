Padres' Manny Machado Reveals Why Gavin Sheets Has Been So Good
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado spoke about the cause of designated hitter Gavin Sheets' success following his move to the Padres from the Chicago White Sox.
“He’s comfortable here around the guys," Machado said. "I know playing for a last-place team kind of sucks.”
The Padres signed Sheets to a minor league deal in the offseason, but he instantly became a productive piece in the Friars' offense.
He has seven home runs and 19 runs batted in May, including four home runs in his last five games. His slash line is .274/.318/.500, all of which would be career highs in a full season.
The slugger hit two home runs in an extra-innings loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday afternoon, his first multi-homer game since 2022. His 10 home runs this season match his season total from the last two seasons, and he sits just five behind his career-high.
“The most important thing is winning,” Sheets said. “And I think when you put focus on winning and how you’re gonna do that every single day, it’s just, it’s a better brand of baseball and it’s an easier way to play baseball. And that’s been the biggest thing for me — just how are we gonna win today, how am I going to help contribute. And you look at the end of the game, you look back at your stats, like, ‘Man, I had a pretty good game.’ But, you know, it was about how we’re trying to find a way to win, and that’s how you play baseball.”
Machado isn't the only Padre to commend Sheets' efforts this season, as manager Mike Shildt has commended his performances time and time again.
"He just sweet-stroked that ball," Shildt said about Sheets' 0-2 home run against the Atlanta Braves Sunday. "Tough pitch, not trying to do too much, just hit a little 2-iron out of there. What a nice piece of hitting.”
