Padres' Mason Miller Threw 'Arguably the Best Pitch Ever Thrown' Against Cubs
Did Mason Miller throw the perfect pitch in the seventh inning of Wednesday's National League Wild Card game against the Chicago Cubs?
One former Cubs pitcher — a longtime NL West rival of the Padres — thinks he did.
"This is arguably the best pitch ever thrown by a human being," Brett Anderson wrote on his Twitter/X account in response to this 104.5-mph fastball on the corner to strike out Carson Kelly:
The pitch qualified as perfect on both artistical and technical merits.
Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune noted that it was the fastest Miller has thrown a baseball in his career, and also the fastest any pitcher has thrown a baseball in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008).
MLB.com researcher Sarah Langs noted that it was also the fourth-fastest strikeout pitch since 2008 in either the regular season or the postseason.
Miller has begun his Padres postseason career by striking out all eight batters he's faced. They needed his dominance Wednesday in a 3-0 win at Wrigley Field to set up a win-or-go-home Game 3.
The Padres acquired Miller from the A's in a blockbuster trade that sent the closer and starting pitcher JP Sears to San Diego in exchange for prospects Leo De Vries, Henry Baez, Braden Nett and Eduarniel Nuñez.
With the deadline-day deal, the Padres managed to assemble the most dominant bullpen of any postseason qualifier. Miller allowed two runs in 23.1 regular season innings (0.77 ERA), walking 10 and allowing seven hits for a miniscule 0.73 WHIP.
In two games against the Cubs, Miller has picked up right where he left off in the regular season.
Miller recorded five outs Wednesday, following Adrian Morejon (2.1 innings) out of the Padres' bullpen. Robert Suarez closed it out by recording the final four outs.
Along with starter Dylan Cease, the Padres scattered four hits, one walk, and struck out 11 batters in shutting out the Cubs in their own ballpark.
