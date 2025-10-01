Padres Pitch Shutout vs Cubs, Set Up Win-Or-Go-Home Game 3 in Wild Card
The San Diego Padres forced a Game 3 in the Wild Card Series, defeating the Chicago Cubs 3-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Padres right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease tossed 3.2 scoreless innings and left the game with San Diego leading, 1-0.
The Padres went to their bench early, opting to have Jose Iglesias face Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga instead of Gavin Sheets in the third.
Adrian Morejon entered in relief for Cease in the fourth to face Pete Crow-Armstrong. This was by far Cease's best start of his postseason career.
There were certainly doubters when the Padres announced Cease would be getting the nod for Game 2 of the Wild Card. However, it was clearly the right decision for San Diego.
"He’s thrown the ball well [at Wrigley Field],” said Padres manager Mike Shildt ahead of Wednesday's game. “He’s thrown the ball well against this club. And he’s Dylan Cease. He’s got a big arm. He’s the guy that we feel is best suited for Game 2.”
Chicago seemed to underestimate the offensive prowess of Manny Machado, allowing Imanaga to face the Padres star again in the fifth. Machado made the Cubs pay as he hit a two-run blast on the first pitch from Imanaga.
Machado's two-run homer gave the Padres a comfortable 3-0 lead. The Padres bullpen boasted its firepower following Cease's solid performance with Morejon going four up and four down.
Mason Miller entered the game and retired seven Cubs hitters he's faced throughout the Wild Card Series.
Robert Suarez was tasked with facing Ian Happ, Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki to close out the ninth. The right-hander completed the shutout to highlight a dominate performance from the Padres pitching staff.
The Padres made some risky decisions, as teams must do in the playoffs, but those choices paid off. Game 3 of the Wild Card Series between the Friars and Cubs will start at 3:08 p.m. on Thursday.
The Padres are the first Wild Card Series team to lose Game 1 on the road, then bounce back to force a winner-take-all Game 3.
It's another win-or-go home situation for the Padres, but it's clear San Diego still has some dog left in the fight.
