Padres' Mike Shildt Addresses Surprising Dylan Cease Decline
A season ago, starting pitcher Dylan Cease impressed in his first year with the Padres after San Diego made a trade for the right-hander with the White Sox.
Cease held a 3.47 ERA, a 4.2 WAR and a 1.07 WHIP — the lowest of his career — through 33 starts last season. After a rough run in two postseason starts against the Dodgers, Cease and the Padres' 2024 season was over.
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Thinks Fernando Tatis, Jackson Merrill Are Best Duo in MLB
It seems that whatever held Cease back in the 2024 postseason might have stuck around for 2025, as Cease has struggled to be the dominant pitcher the Padres acquired.
Cease's 4.59 ERA this season is his highest since his rookie year. When asked about the differences between Cease's 2024 and 2025 seasons, Padres manager Mike Shildt expressed his confusion.
“It’s interesting, but I don’t know how to explain it,” Shildt told reporters. “You see these things take place in the course of a season. One year you do this, the next year you do that. In this case specific to Dylan, I don’t have a real clear explanation. You could say there would be more merit to it if he hadn’t had a longer career, where he’s normalized how well he’s pitched.”
More news: Padres' Luis Arraez Provides Injury Update on Head, Return Timeline
Cease is in his seventh season as a pro and is performing decidedly below his career averages. However, the 29-year-old has put together three strong performances in September, perhaps a sign that he is heating up as the playoffs approach.
Across three starts in September, Cease holds a 2.40 ERA and a 2-0 record as a starter. Despite making 30 starts this season, Cease said he's feeling "as good as you can this time of year."
Cease is slated for two more starts before the regular season ends, beginning with Friday night's opening game in Chicago against the White Sox, Cease's former team.
By Friday, the Padres could theoretically have already punched their ticket to the playoffs with a Wild Card spot, but their chase of the Dodgers to the top of the NL West standings continues. Entering Wednesday's games, the Dodgers hold a two-game lead over San Diego in the NL West as both teams continue to falter down the stretch.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.