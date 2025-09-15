Padres' Luis Arraez Provides Injury Update on Head, Return Timeline
A day after suffering a fluke head injury, Padres second baseman Luis Arraez is confident that he will be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
As he jogged onto the infield at Petco Park on Saturday night, Arraez was struck in the head on a warm-up throw intended for Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn. The seven-year veteran was forced out of the Padres' eventual 11-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.
Arraez was attended to by the Padres training staff and was later evaluated for a head injury.
"One of those odd things," Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters. "Throwing the ball around, the ball got overthrown and hit him in the side on the cheekbone. They're evaluating him, but he's alert and clear-eyed. So we'll see."
Sunday, Arraez had good news to report, saying that he had been available for Sunday's game against the Rockies and expects to be back in the lineup when the Padres travel to face the New York Mets.
"I got a little dizzy (Saturday)," Arraez told reporters. "But I'm good."
After a below average August, in which Arraez hit .235/.260/.313 with no home runs and five walks, the three-time All-Star has enjoyed a much more productive September.
In 45 at-bats in September, Arraez is averaging .333/.374/.400 with a home run, three walks and six RBIs.
Arraez, an upcoming free agent, said Friday that he hopes to return to San Diego after the season's conclusion.
"The San Diego Padres mean a lot because they gave me a lot of opportunity, especially to play here in the beautiful city and right to the beautiful fans. The crowd here is every day full and I love San Diego," Arraez told reporters. "I hope I continue to do my job there and try to do something good for the fans because a lot of the fans support me."
Arraez could make a statement over the remaining 12 regular season games and the postseason with a continued consistent performance reminiscent of his three consecutive league batting title seasons from 2022-24. While Arraez has had a somewhat down year, batting .286, perhaps his strong September is a sign of better days to come.
