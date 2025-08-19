Padres' Mike Shildt Claps Back at Reporter Regarding Ryan O'Hearn Not Starting
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt confronted a reporter over questions regarding his decision to not start Ryan O'Hearn on Monday against the San Fransisco Giants.
The Padres were facing lefty pitcher Robbie Ray on Monday, so the left-handed hitting O'Hearn was on the bench. However, O'Hearn has hit lefties well since joining San Diego, and is one of the team's best hitters overall.
Instead, Shildt kept O'Hearn on the bench, prompting questions from fans and reporters about the decision.
Before the game, a reporter asked the manager why O'Hearn was sitting another game against a left-hander.
Shildt responded by asking the reporter, "Where would you have started him?”
After going back and forth with the reporter, the manager gave some more information on his decision.
“Ryan’s done a nice job, and he is a great option off the bench,” Shildt said.
“It’s always going to be flexible. It’s going to be relative to the total picture of who we have on the club that day. Like every day, it’s always a question of who’s going to give us the best opportunity to go compete.”
O'Hearn did pinch hit during the game in seventh inning, hitting a two-run homer that put the Padres back in the game.
His performance only added more fuel to the fire about his exclusion from the lineup.
“He’s played against lefties,” the manager said after the game.
“… I mean, I don’t know how to answer your question. He’s getting a lot of opportunities and at-bats. We have other guys that are doing it too. He’s getting a lot of at-bats. I don’t know what else to say. He’s basically an everyday guy, but other guys play occasionally too.”
Since getting traded to the Padres, the left-handed batter has gone 4-for-5 against left-handed pitchers, hitting two home runs with two doubles and a walk.
He has not started in any of the five games that the Padres have played against left-handers, though he has appeared in all of the games as a pinch-hitter.
For the season, he is hitting .279/.371/.508 against southpaws.
His success against lefties is undeniable, and for a team lacking hitters that can take advantage of those matchups, it is puzzling why he does not start.
O'Hearn can play several different positions as well, giving Shildt flexibility. The manager just seems to favor others at the moment, though these decisions could cost the team in the playoffs if matchups are not optimized.
