Padres' Mike Shildt Dodges Questions About Fernando Tatis Jr's Struggles
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt defended All-Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. when asked about the star's recent struggles.
Tatis went 0-for-5 in the Padres' series opener against the Boston Red Sox, and is 4-for-31 this month altogether.
“He struggles because he had a bad game?” Shildt said. “Because I look at his numbers over the last six weeks and they’re pretty good – like a .400-plus on-base percentage.”
The right fielder bounced back in the Padres' game on Saturday, notching his first multi-hit game of the month and scoring a run in the Friars' win.
More news: Padres Receive Major Injury Update on Top Prospect Ethan Salas
Tatis had a hot month of July, posting a .308 batting average and a .911 OPS while getting on base twice as often as he struck out. Even during a rough stretch in August, Tatis has scored four times and found his way into good positions on the base paths when he has the opportunity.
“Fernando has played very well for us,” Shildt said. “I don’t know what more to say. You can always have a knee-jerk reaction because a guy doesn’t get a hit. But I trust ‘Tati’ completely. I love the fact he leads off for us.”
The All-Star has definitely had an up-and-down season, and this wouldn't be his first slump of 2025. He also struggled in May, where he had a .184 batting average and an OPS just above .600, after an electric month of April where he had an OPS of nearly 1.000.
He has a .259/.361/.429 slash line this season with 17 homers and 45 RBIs, and also leads the Padres with 80 runs scored, the next closest being Manny Machado with 68. He is also batting well above league average with a 119 OPS+.
Tatis is on track to hit the 20/20 mark for the third time in his career so far, and is an essential part of a Padres team who is challenging the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. The Padres are second in the division, and are just three games out of first with a tight grip on their spot in the Wild Card.
More news: Padres All-Star Predicted to Leave San Diego, Sign $90 Million With Yankees
The Padres play the Dodgers seven times before the end of August in two series which will, without a doubt, shape the remainder of the season for both clubs. Before facing the Dodgers, though, the Padres will have to remain focused on their series against the Red Sox, in which they split the first two games.
They will look to win the series on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.