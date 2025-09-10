Padres' Mike Shildt Has 7-Word Response on Manny Machado's Struggles
The San Diego Padres responded to a five-game losing streak by winning three of their last four contests.
Since the start of September, however, superstar third baseman Manny Machado has been batting just .121 with an abysmal OPS of .480. Since the start of August, things are marginally better, with the seven-time All-Star hitting just .199 with an OPS of .566.
Although he has shown promise with a pair of home runs in his last six games, there is a lot more work to be done for Machado, especially as the race to October intensifies. Manager Mike Shildt doesn't seem to be too worried, though, giving a brief response when asked about his third baseman's struggles.
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Tempers Expectations on Michael King
"He'll figure it out," Shildt said. "He's Manny Machado."
Machado has had a slight slip in his performance since a monster first half of the season that saw him hit .292/.350/.490 with an OPS of .841, but there appears to be quite a lot left in the tank as October looms, with the superstar focused solely on getting wins for his team.
“It sucks that it’s happening at this moment,” Machado said Tuesday. “But it’s part of the game. As long as we’re winning games and we’re in a good spot, that’s all that matters. Doesn’t matter what I’m doing. My stats don’t matter. It’s about winning ballgames at the end of the day. So if I can contribute — not doing much right now to do it — but as long as we win games, it’s all that matters.”
The Padres currently trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by two games in the NL West and seem to not be satisfied with a Wild Card appearance.
More news: Michael King Back With Padres, Has Immediate High Expectations For Himself
With Machado's dip in stats, others have stepped up in his place, like Gavin Sheets (who was recently selected as the team's MVP by center fielder Jackson Merrill), Fernando Tatis (batting .241 since the start of August), and newly-acquired Ramon Laureano (slashing .313/.366/.573 with a .939 OPS since August 1).
Even the pitching seems to have been stepping it up lately as the most important stretch of the season gets into its final stages.
Padres starters Nick Pivetta, Randy Vasquez, Dylan Cease, and Yu Darvish have combined for a 3.18 ERA and 20 strikeouts in their last 22.2 innings of work, walking just four batters in that span.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.