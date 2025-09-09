Padres' Mike Shildt Tempers Expectations on Michael King
The San Diego Padres are welcoming right-hander Michael King back to the mound on Tuesday after just two innings and close to four months on the injured list.
A day before King's birthday, he was scratched from a start in mid-May with a nerve issue in his shoulder that would be the reason for a bulk of his missed time. After returning in early-August, he went back on the shelf for a month with left knee inflammation.
More news: Michael King Back With Padres, Has Immediate High Expectations For Himself
Although there is tons of excitement for King's return, manager Mike Shildt did his best to temper expectations for his right-hander on Tuesday.
"As far as expectations for Michael goes, you know they're always high for all of our guys and they're no higher than Michael's going to set for himself. We're going to temper him a little bit just because he hasn't been on the big league mound as much, but all the things that he's been doing has really checked all the boxes. Michael King was an ace for us last year and then at the start of the season was on a pace to be a Cy Young consideration."
King was a phenomenal part of the Padres' success last season, getting the first Cy Young award votes of his career — ultimately finishing in seventh place — and tossing a 2.95 ERA across a career-high 173.2 innings pitched.
More news: Padres Coach Has Hilarious 5-Word Message on Pitcher
As for Tuesday, the Padres find themselves just one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, but are riding a three-game winning streak in response to dropping nine of their last 11 games.
Monday night's walk-off sacrifice fly from Fernando Tatis Jr. was an electric start to their series against the Cincinnati Reds, and King's return to the team can mark another great way to keep utilizing that momentum.
How Did Michael King Pitch Before His Injury?
King originally went down in May with a 2.59 ERA across 10 starts. He hurled 64 strikeouts to 17 walks before the nerve issue in his shoulder slowed him down, totaling 55.2 innings of work, and going 4-1 in the process.
The right-hander also pitched a complete game shutout against the Colorado Rockies in April, which was just his fourth start of the year. If the Padres can get this version of King closer to October, he can very well prove to be the X-factor down the stretch.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.