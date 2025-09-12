Padres' Luis Arraez Breaks Silence on Upcoming Free Agency, Desired Outcome
San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez opened up about his upcoming free agency, as well as his desired outcome when he enters the market after the 2025 season.
Arraez revealed he wants to return to the Padres despite his free agent status.
"The San Diego Padres mean a lot because they gave me a lot of opportunity, especially play here in the beautiful city and right to the beautiful fans," Arraez said. "The crowd here is every day full and I love San Diego. I love San Diego. I hope I continue to do my job there and try to do something good for the fans because a lot of fans support me."
The three-time batting champion came to San Diego midway through the 2024 season from the Miami Marlins and became an important part of the lineup almost instantly. He batted .318 with the Friars last season, and was a big part of their postseason push.
He hasn't quite had the same value in 2025, posting a career-low batting average, though has batted right around league average with a 96 OPS+.
Arraez has undergone a lot of criticism for his play in 2025, however, he has received it well and is focused on winning with his team.
"A lot of them are not happy with me but I'm human," he said. "They've got to understand I'm a human. I go there, I work hard every day and try to do my job. I know the fans, I know the fans. It's not my first year in the big league but I know a lot of fans are frustrated and they try to text us a lot of bad things, but it's ok. I'll take it, I'll take it. It's a lot of gasoline for me."
Despite his criticisms, Arraez has posted a solid month of September so far, and has a .333 batting average through 36 at-bats. He also had one of two RBIs in an important Padres win over the Colorado Rockies during the series opener at Petco Park on Thursday.
The Padres will hope he can continue to produce and help lift them over the Los Angeles Dodgers to their first divisional title since the 2006 season.
