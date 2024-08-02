Padres' Mike Shildt on Winning NL West: 'Just Going About Taking Care of Business'
The San Diego Padres have been on a tear recently. The Padres have won nine of their last 10 games, including a two-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
This marks the first time the Padres have swept the Dodgers since 2010 and puts San Diego comfortably in the second Wild Card spot. However, that's not enough for manager Mike Shildt.
“Our goals haven’t changed at any point during the season,” Shildt said, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. “It’s been to win the division. We know it’s a tall order and a competitive division, so we’re just going about playing and taking care of our business.”
San Diego is currently the second-best team in the National League West, sitting only 4.5 games behind the aforementioned Dodgers. This is the smallest the gap has been since May 4.
With the amount of success the club has seen recently, San Diego winning the NL West is entirely possible. Multiple players have stepped up, making the Padres one of the most dangerous teams in Major League Baseball.
One of the most surprising pieces has been outfielder Jurickson Profar. Despite entering the majors in 2012, Profar truly came into his own this season. Entering 2024, his career slash line was .239/.322/.383. This year, he's stunned with a .304/.395/.490 line, earning his first All-Star selection.
Then there's pitcher Dylan Cease, who made Padres history by throwing the team's second no-hitter ever on July 25. This season, Cease boasts an 11-8 win-loss record with 174 strikeouts, a 0.99 WHIP, and a 3.42 ERA.
“Every game we’re playing right now is extremely important,” Cease said. “We need to continue to bring this focus and intensity and effort to every game we’re playing.”
While the Padres' bullpen seemed to be weakening, they strengthened it at the trade deadline, acquiring left-hander Tanner Scott, right-hander Bryan Hoeing, and right-hander Jason Adam. Left-handed starter Martín Pérez should be able to provide more innings than the rookie he replaces, Adam Mazur, which will also benefit the bullpen in the long run.
While it feels good to have beaten the Dodgers so soundly, All-Star designated hitter Manny Machado knows that this will be a tough road moving forward.
“We’ve got to beat this team,” Machado said. “We’ve got to go through them. … But as a group, we’re just worrying about Friday night. Enjoy this off-day tomorrow, then worry about Friday night.”
The Padres won't face the Dodgers again until the final week of the season. By then, it could be the Dodgers who are playing for a Wild Card spot while San Diego rules over the West.
