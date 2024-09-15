Padres' Mike Shildt Provides Latest Update on Injury Status of Ha-Seong Kim
San Diego Padres fans were disheartened when shortstop Ha-Seong Kim left the Aug. 18 game against the Colorado Rockies early due to what the team called a jammed shoulder.
According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Kim was most recently seen playing catch on Friday but did not throw across the diamond.
“We’ll evaluate how he throws and see how he is able to take that next step,” Shildt said “He’s starting over to a point. … He’s not starting from (zero). It definitely has gone back in his throwing intensity.”
Still, the Padres believe that Kim could return this season.
Kim was a standout player in the 2023 season, finishing 14th in MVP voting and earning a Gold Glove Award. He maintained a .260 batting average of 140 hits, 80 runs, 60 RBI, 17 home runs, and 38 stolen bases.
Prior to his injury, Kim maintained this high-standard of play. He had a .233 batting average with 94 hits, 60 runs, 47 RBI, and 22 stolen bases.
The injury caused Shildt to change the lineup, putting Xander Bogaerts at shortstop and Donovan Solano at first base.
“The Bogaerts decision starts with Kim not being back,” said Shildt. “So, we have a void at shortstop. (Mason) McCoy has done a nice job. This creates an opportunity for Bogaerts. We talked to him a couple different times, most recently Sunday."
“Bogie said he’s comfortable going over there. He’s comfortable with this field, having played in the American League. He felt good about it. This also creates an opportunity for Solano to get into the lineup. So, it’s a lot of variables and that’s where the lineup is today."
“Every lineup is independent of every other lineup. So, we’ll just continue to look at it and let you know when we post the lineup tomorrow.”
Fortunately, it looks like things are working out because Shildt doesn't know when Kim will make his return.
“I’m sure I mentioned last time, we had a day off and he had a day off as well,” Shildt said. “He’s still where he was a couple days ago, sort of in a holding pattern on his throwing. When we’re trying to get the progression back again. He wasn’t able to take that next step.”
“I don’t know on when he returns. Once a guy doesn’t take that next step … clearly, it’s not a step back but it’s not a step forward. So, he’s not able to progress and we’ve short of flat-lined and we’ll just have to evaluate it.”
