Padres' Minor League Affiliate Faces Do-or-Die Scenario in California League Playoffs
The Lake Elsinore Storm are one loss away from being eliminated in the California League Championship Series. Alternatively, they're two wins away from being crowned league champions.
The Padres' Class-A affiliate traveled north to Modesto on Monday to determine its fate, its season on the line.
Sunday, the Storm lost 10-8 to the Nuts in its only home game in the best-of-three championship series. Leading 8-7 going into the ninth inning, Modesto scored three runs against pitcher Xavier Ruiz on a walk, triple, walk, hit batter, and an errant throw to home plate from first baseman Jack Costello that cost Lake Elsinore two runs:
Last Thursday, the Storm beat the Visalia Rawhide 2-1 to sweep its best-of-three semifinal series.
Left fielder Braedon Karpathios broke a 1-1 tie with a solo home run in the sixth inning, while starter Miguel Mendez, along with relievers Kleiber Olmedo and Tyson Neighbors, combined to hold Visalia to just four hits.
The win sent them to the championship series against Modesto. The Nuts secured their spot in the championship by defeating San Jose on Thursday night, completing a two-game sweep in the North Division semifinal series.
Modesto wrapped up the regular season with a 73–57 record, while Lake Elsinore finished at 71–58.
Modesto will host Games Two and Three (if necessary) on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The series served as as occasion to bring the community together for a day of celebration and ease the stress caused by the Airport Fire.
The Storm offered free tickets to the first 3,000 fans attending Sunday’s game, with seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additionally, 500 free hot dogs, courtesy of Shamrock Foods, were to be handed out, and parking in lot C was free of charge.
“We are providing free tickets for Sunday’s League Championship Game 1 to bring the community together at Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore,” said Storm co-owner, Gary Jacobs.
“When a resident in Southwest Riverside County uses the words ‘Lake Elsinore Storm,’ it means ‘community,’” said Lake Elsinore City Council Member Tim Sheridan, a broadcaster with the Storm. “The Storm are such an integral and extraordinary part of the Southwest Riverside County community, the words themselves ‘Lake Elsinore Storm’ and ‘community’ have become synonymous in our region," he said.
When the two teams last met from August 27 to Sept. 1 in Lake Elsinore, the Storm took four out of six games. Now, the fate of the season hinges on the next two days.