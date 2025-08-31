Padres Named Top Landing Spot for 2-Time All-Star Catcher, Should SD Pursue Him?
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported there will be "no bigger position player on the trade block this winter than Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman."
The Baltimore Orioles offered catching prospect Samuel Basallo an eight-year contract extension after just five days in the major leagues, meaning Rutschman could be on his way out in favor of MLB's No. 8 prospect.
Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report named the San Diego Padres as a top landing spot for the Orioles All-Star catcher whose name has floated around the rumor mill as of late.
Rymer ranked the Padres as the sixth best fit for Rutschman behind the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants.
Padres catchers have struggled at the plate this season, posting the third worst wRC+ in the major leagues from the position this season. The Padres marginally improved from Elias Diaz and Martin Maldonado behind the plate upon acquiring catcher Freddy Fermin at the trade deadline, however he has been passable at best so far.
Rutschman, on the other hand, is still just 27 years old, and has shown he has a fantastic bat for a not-so-offensive position. Rutschman posted a 131 OPS+ in his rookie season, during which he played 113 games. He followed iy up with a 20-homer, Silver Slugger season and ended the year with MVP votes.
He hasn't been as productive at the plate this season as in seasons past, however he is still one of the better offensive catchers in baseball despite his 91 OPS+ in 2025.
Rutschman is also an above average defender, and finished both of his first two seasons in the top 15 percent of MLB in fielding run value. he had a poor defensive year in 2024, however is back producing on defense in 2025 and ranks in the 70th percentile of defenders with an FRV of two.
The Padres could very well move for Rutschman in the offseason, and have proven in the past they are willing to do what it takes to get their man. General manager A.J. Preller's trade for former Orioles Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn is already paying off for the Friars, so why not make one more in the offseason?
