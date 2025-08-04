Padres Newest All-Star Already Shouts Out Fans at Petco Park
San Diego Padres All-Star deadline acquisition Mason Miller introduced himself to Petco Park in his debut Friday, where he posted a shutout inning in front of the San Diego faithful.
The Padres went all in at the deadline for Miller, sending over four top-30 prospects including No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries for the pair of Miller and JP Sears.
“It was loud,” Miller said of his entrance Friday. “Really exciting getting into that game, feeling the energy. I’ve got the natural energy just going in the game, being a player and feeling it. But having all those fans behind you is a special feeling.”
Miller became the fourth All-Star in a generational bullpen upon his arrival, as the Padres already became the first team in MLB history to send three relievers to an All-Star game. With his arrival, he immediately puts the Padres into World Series contention, and gives the Friars a big boost in their hunt for the division title.
The right-hander has a 3.66 ERA this season, and notched 20 saves before his arrival in San Diego. He broke onto the scene as a premier closer in 2024 after flirting with the Athletics' starting rotation in 2023, and made the All-Star game. He posted a 2.49 ERA in 2024 and struck out 104 batters in just 65 innings pitched.
With Miller as a high-leverage option, the Padres have perhaps the best setup man and closer combination in the league with MLB's saves leader Robert Suarez coming in behind him.
Miller still has four years of team control after 2025, so he could very well move into the closer role if Robert Suarez chooses not to come back in the offseason.
The Padres are just three games back of the Dodgers in the NL West, and will play their rivals twice before the end of August. Before that, though, they have a divisional series against the Diamondbacks beginning Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
