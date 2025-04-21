Padres News: Fernando Tatis Says Luis Arraez's Injury Almost Brought Him to Tears
San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez was transported to a local Houston hospital after a scary collision in the first inning of Sunday's 3-2 win over the Houston Astros.
Read more: Padres Provide Update on Luis Arraez, Say He Was Transported to Hospital
The team gave a positive update on the three-time batting champion not long after he left Daikin Park.
"Luis Arraez has been transported to Houston Methodist Hospital for further evaluation," the team announced. "He is currently stable, conscious, responsive, and able to move his extremities."
Thankfully, Arraez returned to the team later that night. Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke about the scary incident, which almost brought him to tears.
“It was just a sad moment, especially getting close to him and seeing him on the ground like that,” Tatis said. “You definitely get scared. You almost are going to tears, but just sit down right next to him and you start praying for him right away.”
Arraez was one of many Friars involved in trade rumors this offseason, but he plays a key role in the team's success.
“Luis knows we value him a ton — we, obviously, made a big trade for him,” said president of baseball operations A.J. Preller. “He knows what we think about him."
Manager Mike Shildt also praised Arraez, who is a valuable clubhouse player for the San Diego squad.
“His energy, his passion, his dedication, his preparation are all very elite. They’re very elite,” Shildt said. "He’s rising our tide.”
The Padres currently lead the NL West at 16-6. San Diego faces the Detroit Tigers Monday, but it will be without Arraez, who was placed on the seven-day injured list Monday as he's in concussion protocol.
More news: Padres Ahead of Dodgers in Latest MLB Power Rankings
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.