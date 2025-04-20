Padres Ahead of Dodgers in Latest MLB Power Rankings
The San Diego Padres are among the hottest teams in baseball during the first few weeks of the season.
According to Newsweek's latest baseball power rankings, the Padres are in the top spot, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, whom many picked to challenge for the regular season wins record.
The rest of the top four was filled out by other NL West teams, the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
More news: Padres Linked to Free Agent Pitcher in Potential Savvy Signing
The Dodgers are likely the favorites to win the World Series, considering the strength of their roster and the fact that they are preparing for a long run into October.
Despite this, it's remarkably impressive that the Padres are competing with a genuine superteam so early in the season. This is especially true given that superstar Jackson Merrill has missed a considerable portion of the season so far, and Yu Darvish has not yet started pitching for the team.
More news: Jackson Merrill's Contract Extension Could Save Padres 'Hundreds of Millions' of Dollars
There is still the trade deadline for San Diego to retool if necessary, but the roster already has plenty of depth.
The team has one of the best performing pitching staffs so far this year, and Fernando Tatis Jr. is playing like a legitimate MVP candidate as well.
More news: Padres Insider Reveals Timeline for Potential Yu Darvish Return
The Padres are impressively leading the National League in the first few weeks of the season, and if the team can maintain this level, an NLCS spot could be in their future, along with a ticket to the World Series.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.