Padres Placing Luis Arraez on Injured List For Concussion Protocol
The San Diego Padres are placing first baseman Luis Arraez on the 7-day injured list, per The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. He is currently in concussion protocol.
More news: Luis Arraez Breaks Silence After Scary Injury in Padres Game
Arraez was involved in a scary collision in the first inning of Sunday's 3-2 win over the Houston Astros. The three time-batting champion was put on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital following the incident.
Late Sunday night, Arraez took to social media to provide an update on his condition.
"Dear fans and everyone who was concerned about me, as you saw," said Arraez, "I had to leave tonight’s game on a stretcher after a collision during a play. I was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital, where I underwent the necessary medical tests.
"Thankfully, there is nothing to worry about. I’m currently resting and plan to rejoin the team this Monday. I truly appreciate all your prayers and kind messages. I want to thank the medical and paramedic staff of both the Padres and the Astros, as well as those who took care of me at the hospital. Most importantly, I thank God for His protection—I’m doing well now."
Arraez was spotted in the clubhouse after Sunday's game at Daikin Park, but did not travel with the team that night to Detroit. Manager Mike Shildt did add that initial testing was encouraging.
“Best-case scenario with Luis,” Shildt said. “Obviously, very scary. We think he’s, for the most part, out of the woods. More time will tell, but the initial testing is very favorable. No fractures of any sort. I mean he got a little bit of a laceration on his jawline, so we are worried about his jaw. We are worried about his cervical region. Everything was clear, stable on the initial testing.
“Everything is coming back to him now, and his initial testing from a concussion standpoint was favorable, but clearly, we are not out of the woods. All things considered, that’s a blessing.”
The Padres have multiple key players doing IL stints, including Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, Yu Darvish, and now, Arraez. The San Diego squad will have to make do without another one of their stars for at least a week.
More news: Padres Provide Update on Luis Arraez, Say He Was Transported to Hospital
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.