Padres Provide Update on Luis Arraez, Say He Was Transported to Hospital

Gabe Smallson

Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) is carted off the field after he colliding with Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) (not pictured )on the first base line in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres provided an update on Luis Arraez after a scary collision in the first inning of the series finale against the Houston Astros.

"Luis Arraez has been transported to Houston Methodist Hospital for further evaluation. He is currently stable, conscious, responsive, and able to move his extremities."

Arraez collided with second baseman Mauricio Dubon at first base while he was running out a bunt.

