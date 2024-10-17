Padres News: Massive Update on Luis Arraez's Availability for 2025 Season
The National League batting champion Luis Arraez underwent successful thumb surgery, according to a social media post Wednesday.
The San Diego Padres infielder played with a torn ligament for most of the season but is expected to make a full recovery and be a full-go for spring training.
“Today, I underwent surgery on my thumb after pushing through an injured half of the season,” Arraez wrote. “Despite the pain, I continued to play, but it became clear that surgery was necessary to fully recover. The procedure went smoothly, and I’m now focused on healing and getting back.”
Arraez's injury occurred on June 25 while sliding into third base on a triple. He sat out the next game but managed to play in 70 of the team's final 77 regular season games en route to his third consecutive batting title.
It was determined during the All-Star break that the Padres leadoff man would not need to undergo surgery immediately which enabled him to complete the season. An MRI following the team's elimination said otherwise.
During the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arraez went 4-for-22 with four singles.
The Padres got a massive upgrade when they made an in-season trade with the Miami Marlins for Arraez. The exchange marked the second time that he was dealt in 15 months but the Padres couldn't refuse when the Marlins agreed to pay the virtual remainder of his $10.6 million salary for 2024.
Arraez would love to return to the Padres even though he understands the possibility that he could end up elsewhere.
“I’ll be more strong (next) year,” Arraez said. “I’ll come back healthy, I’ll come back with more energy, because I want to play for only one team next year. I don’t know if they’ll trade me, but I want to play for only one team, and then I want to stay focused for only one team. I don’t want to think about a trade. I just want one team, the San Diego Padres, next year.”
On most teams, he would be considered a prime trade candidate entering his final year of arbitration eligibility.
However, the team shouldn't hesitate to offer him an extension. Center fielder Jackson Merrill and starting pitcher Michael King are also due extensions after their surprisingly superb seasons.
“Everybody knows this is business. I understand the business,” Arraez said last week. “But I hope I stay here for a long time.”