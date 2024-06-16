Padres News: Remembering Tony Gwynn, 10 Years Later
The spirit of San Diego Padres legend Tony Gwynn is alive and well. This roster especially embodies the impact Mr. Padre has had 10 years after his death.
When Luis Arraez first arrived in the Padres clubhouse after his early May trade from the Marlins, he noticed Jake Cronenworth rocking a workout T-shirt emblazoned with Gwynn's 1984 Topps card. The two had never met, but Arraez first asked his new teammate to order a shirt for him.
Arraez has drawn comparisons to Gwynn. His .326 career batting average is the highest mark in Major League Baseball since Gwynn retired in 2001 as a career .338 hitter. On his checklist upon arrival, he wanted to visit the Tony Gwynn statue at Petco Park. Tony Gwynn Jr. accompanied him.
Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove is a San Diego native and grew up admiring Gwynn not just for his style of play but also because of his involvement in the community. Gwynn also recruited Musgrove at San Diego State.
At the time, Musgrove's father, Mark, had contracted Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that left him paralyzed. Musgrove's grades slipped and Gwynn knew he would be ineligible but didn't know about his father.
"My dad was pretty sick, and I wasn't really focusing on school much -- I was spending time at the hospital, and my grades fell,” Musgrove recalled. “One of the first talks we had was about me being able to keep my grades up. He didn't know about the stuff with my dad.
"In a moment where I figured he would push me away, he pulled me in closer and supported me through that. He told me there was a spot for me. I needed to take care of the family first. But the grades were a part of that. He stressed that, no matter where you are in life, there's things you just have to do. ... It was a big moment for me at a very crucial time in my life."
Musgrove got his grades up and became eligible but opted to forego college when he was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Sunday marks 10 years since Gwynn's tragic passing from salivary gland cancer, but Arraez and Musgrove are two people who have had their lives changed because of Gwynn. Countless others have been impacted by Gwynn, from his approach to hitting to the kindness he exuded.
His spirit is everywhere and should never be forgotten.