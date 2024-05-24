Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Arraez Approaches Record, David Peralta Debuts, Power Rankings Jump

J.P. Hoornstra

May 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) reacts after a play in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres return home Friday for a critical three-game series against the New York Yankees. The team is fresh off back-to-back wins over the Cincinnati Reds, with a new outfielder in tow.

Padres Climb in Power Rankings

Despite experiencing a season that could at best be described as mixed, the San Diego Padres jumped two spots in Newsweek Sports' national MLB power rankings. The Padres are coming off a series win in Cincinnati. Read the full story here.

Luis Arraez Approaches Record

Since being acquired on May 4, Padres infielder Luis Arraez has rapidly approached a significant franchise record, tying Tony Gwynn's career-best eight-game streak of multi-hit games — one shy of the franchise record set by Gary Sheffield in 1992. Read the full story here.

David Peralta's 2024 Debut

Recently acquired outfielder David Peralta made a noteworthy debut with the Padres. Although he isn't expected to provide much more than additional depth as a left-handed hitting reserve outfielder, his opening remarks in Cincinnati ("I'm glad I'm on this side") should endear him to Padres fans. Read the full story here.

Impact of Bogaerts' Injury

A long-term shoulder injury to infielder Xander Bogaerts has cast a shadow on the team's series victory over the Cincinnati Reds. How will the front office respond? Read the full story here.

