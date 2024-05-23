Veteran Outfielder Makes 2024 Debut Days After Joining Padres: 'I'm Glad I'm on This Side'
Just a few days after signing with the San Diego Padres, veteran outfielder David Peralta made his debut Wednesday, batting sixth and playing left field. He is expected to serve as the primary left-handed bat off the bench and give outfielders Jurickson Profar or Fernando Tatis Jr. days off.
Peralta signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on May 18 and was 2-for-11 with two walks and five strikeouts in three games with Triple-A El Paso. He began the season in the Chicago Cubs' minor league system after playing last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He slashed .217/.341/.348 with two homers in 20 games before opting out of his contract on May 13.
“I’m glad I’m on this side,” he told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I’m expecting to do the same thing. … I’ve been facing this team for a long time. They have a lot of talent here. It feels like I’ve been competing with this team for a long time, but it’s my first day. I know they’re inches away and they want to win.”
Peralta’s season got off to a late start due to surgery last October on the flexor tendon in his left elbow.
“I knew when I had the surgery in the offseason (that) this year was going to be really tough,” Peralta said. “And it’s been really tough for me trying to find my comeback to the big leagues. I’ve been grinding and doing my best and prove to everyone that I’m healthy. I really appreciate and am really grateful that San Diego and took that and they said, ‘Hey David, we need your help.’ And I’m here to help the team win.”
San Diego is the third National League West team Peralta has played for since beginning his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He spent parts of 8.5 seasons in the desert before being sent to the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline in 2022.
Peralta entered Wednesday’s game as a .289/.343/.474 career hitter against righties, compared to .241/.303/.361 against lefties.