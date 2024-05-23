Padres Notes: Bogaerts Injury Update, Roster Changes, New Chapter for Former Padre
On the day they learned Xander Bogaerts would miss a significant portion of the 2024 season recovering from a fracture in his shoulder, the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3.
Here are all the latest headlines:
Severity of Bogaerts' Injury
Further details have emerged on Xander Bogaerts' injury, revealing it to be more severe than what the Padres had hoped. Understand the extent of his injury and what it means for the team moving forward here.
Roster Adjustments
The Padres have made a significant roster move by placing an All-Star on the injured list and bringing in a former Dodgers outfielder to fill the spot. Find out who is affected and what this means for team dynamics here.
Ex-Padres Reliever's New Chapter
Former Padres pitcher Nabil Crismatt made a decisive move by signing a minor league deal with an AL West team after leaving the Dodgers. Track his career trajectory and the implications of his departure here.