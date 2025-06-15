Padres Notes: Big Michael King Update, Dodgers All-Star Almost Joined SD, Dylan Cease Trade Rumors
The San Diego Padres lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks via a walk-off infield hit to cap off a five-run inning from the divisional opponents. The Friars fell to 38-31 on the year.
Unfortunately, manager Mike Shildt provided yet another concerning update on right-hander Michael King. The skipper detailed that the next steps the organization wants to take are currently unknown.
Additionally, a former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star spoke on how he almost ended up in a Padres uniform. The infielder spoke on his conversations with scouts, working out, and even batting practice under the assumption that the Friars would acquire his talents.
Finally, an MLB insider believes that Dylan Cease could be moved ahead of the trade deadline. Cease is a name whose talent and contract have put him in trade conversations since the spring, but if the right deal were to present itself, the Padres have a few areas they could upgrade down the stretch.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Mike Shildt Provides Another Concerning Update on Michael King
Dodgers All-Star Thought He Would Play for Padres
Padres Insider Thinks Dylan Cease Could Be Traded Ahead of Deadline
Padres Linked to $14 Million All-Star Slugger as Trade Deadline Looms
MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Padres' Trade Deadline Plans
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.