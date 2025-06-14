Dodgers All-Star Thought He Would Play for Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are locked in an intense rivalry, but one of the Los Angeles stars almost became a Friar, marking a huge what-if in baseball history.
The Boston Red Sox ended up taking a 5-foot,10-inch player out of high school in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB draft, who was also atop the Padres' draft board.
The Padres were highly interested in the player, with a scout affirming that the draft pick was all but done.
That player was Mookie Betts, a three-time World Series Champion and MVP, who won at two different ball clubs and has a Hall of Fame worthy career.
During an episode of his podcast, "On Base with Mookie Betts," the Dodgers shortstop broke down how he almost ended up playing for San Diego.
"You know what's crazy is the Padres were actually the team that was most in on me, Betts said during the pocast.
" I remember I will never forget I remember thinking that I was gonna be a Padre and I remember the scout.
"I remember everything about it. I remember multiple days meeting this guy. I mean, I remember having just special a special workout, just hitting BP, I'm like I'm Padres.
"This is it, and then comes draft day. Obviously, you know things change, but yeah, it's wild that I feel the Red Sox is alright though. Yeah, it worked out, it worked out."
Betts, paired with Jackson Merrill, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr., would be a special lineup, giving any pitching staff nightmares.
Considering the butterfly effect, it is hard to know what roster the Padres would field had they had a superstar like Betts early in the franchise's history.
Betts is happy with how his career panned out and the Padres are still a budding contender, leaving both parties well off.
Padres fans will still be left salivating at what could of been.
