Padres Notes: Blockbuster Dylan Cease Trade Proposal, Ha-Seong Kim to Dodgers?

Noah Camras

Sep 7, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) looks on after a three run second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Chadd Cady-Imagn Images / Chadd Cady-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres are taking calls on All-Star right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease. The 28-year-old is coming off a strong 2024 season, but is entering his final year of team control. As the Padres look to shed payroll this offseason, Cease is a prime candidate to be moved for younger, more cost-effective players. One blockbuster trade proposal accomplishes just that.

In other Padres news, free agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim has been linked to the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Could Kim wind up in Los Angeles?

And finally, a former Padres reliever has signed with the New York Yankees in free agency.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Padres' $108 Million All-Star to Orioles for 3 Prospects

Dodgers Pegged as Top Landing Spot for Star Padres Free Agent Ha-Seong Kim

Former Padres Pitcher Who Was Traded Away Signs With Yankees

