Padres Notes: Blockbuster Dylan Cease Trade Proposal, Ha-Seong Kim to Dodgers?
The San Diego Padres are taking calls on All-Star right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease. The 28-year-old is coming off a strong 2024 season, but is entering his final year of team control. As the Padres look to shed payroll this offseason, Cease is a prime candidate to be moved for younger, more cost-effective players. One blockbuster trade proposal accomplishes just that.
In other Padres news, free agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim has been linked to the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Could Kim wind up in Los Angeles?
And finally, a former Padres reliever has signed with the New York Yankees in free agency.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
