Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Fernando Tatis Sits, Yu Darvish Latest

Gabe Smallson

Jun 6, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Silhouette of San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) during batting practice prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3, on Saturday in walk-off fashion despite a ninth-inning rally. They fell to 36-27 on the year.

Additionally, the Friars have been linked to a former MVP to help address a major need on defense. The five-time MVP could provide a spark on offense as well as adding depth in a key position.

Unfortunately, during the loss to Milwaukee, Fernando Tatis Jr. wasn't present. The superstar had a regularly scheduled off day, but hopefully a bit of a rest can help address his recent slump.

Finally, veteran Yu Darvish still has no return timeline to the mound. The right-hander has been out of commission since spring training and is still looking to make his 2025 debut.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day:

