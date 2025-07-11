Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Fernando Tatis Takes Shot at Dodgers, NL West Slugger to Friars?

Aaron Coloma

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres took a 4-3 win in the final game of their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, splitting the series, 2-2. They improved to 50-43 on the season, and are now just 0.5 games back in the NL Wild Card behind the San Francisco Giants.

With the trade deadline nearing and their glaring need for depth at the forefront, the Padres have been linked to several potential fixes to their issues, such as the Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran, the Kansas City Royals' Seth Lugo and the Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy.

Also in the mix is Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor, who played for the Padres in 2019 and 2020. His bat and ability to play first place could provide a consistent option at DH while Gavin Sheets fills in at left field.

Finally, Fernando Tatis Jr. further expressed his distaste for the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, responding "Definitely not Dodger Stadium," when asked which ballpark was his favorite to play in.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

