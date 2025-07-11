Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Fernando Tatis Takes Shot at Dodgers, NL West Slugger to Friars?
The San Diego Padres took a 4-3 win in the final game of their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, splitting the series, 2-2. They improved to 50-43 on the season, and are now just 0.5 games back in the NL Wild Card behind the San Francisco Giants.
With the trade deadline nearing and their glaring need for depth at the forefront, the Padres have been linked to several potential fixes to their issues, such as the Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran, the Kansas City Royals' Seth Lugo and the Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy.
Also in the mix is Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor, who played for the Padres in 2019 and 2020. His bat and ability to play first place could provide a consistent option at DH while Gavin Sheets fills in at left field.
Finally, Fernando Tatis Jr. further expressed his distaste for the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, responding "Definitely not Dodger Stadium," when asked which ballpark was his favorite to play in.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Linked to $10.9 Million All-Star Slugger From NL West Rival in Blockbuster Trade
Padres Named Best Fit for $3.85 Million All-Star Outfielder in Blockbuster Trade
Padres Expected to Compete With Dodgers for $45 Million Starter at Trade Deadline
Padres Linked to $73 Million All-Star, Gold Glove Catcher in Blockbuster Trade
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Takes Another Shot at Dodgers While On ESPN
Padres' Jackson Merrill Frustrated Amid Brutal Slump
Padres' Yu Darvish, Martin Maldonado Make Insane History
Padres' Michael King Taking Major Steps, Wants to Return 'As Soon As Possible'
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.