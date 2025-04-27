Padres Notes: Ex-Friar Suddenly Retires, Another Infielder and Pitcher Injured, Bats Remain Silent in Loss
The San Diego Padres fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-1, as they dropped their third game in a row and are now 17-10 on the year. The lone run was the Padres' first in three games.
In other Padres news, a former Friars infielder announced a sudden retirement from MLB. The now-former MLB player did so in an unconventional social media post, as the caption for the retirement announcement was a series of Emojis.
Additionally, a Padres infielder suffered an unfortunate in-game injury this weekend, adding to the somber list of this kind of even occurring. The 30-year-old entered the contest as a pinch runner and even took precautionary measures before his appearance, but a 'weird read' resulted in his pinky finger bending backwards.
And finally, Padres right-handed pitcher Logan Gillaspie left Saturday's game with an oblique injury he suffered while pitching in the seventh inning.
