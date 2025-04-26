Former Padres Outfielder Traded to Rays, Will Face San Diego This Weekend
The San Diego Padres will see a familiar face this weekend as former outfielder Travis Jankowski has been acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays.
Most recently a member of the Chicago White Sox, Jankowski was dealt to the Rays in exchange for cash considerations and will fast track his way to the active roster.
Tampa Bay optioned infielder Coco Montes to Triple-A and transferred Shane McClanahan to the 60-day injured list in corresponding moves.
Jankowski started his MLB career in San Diego back in 2015 and was a member of the Padres until the 2019 season. During those five seasons, he had a slash line of .241/.317/.318 with an OPS of .635.
After his time in San Diego, the outfielder made appearances with the Cincinnati Reds during the shortened 2020 season, and next found himself on the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021. The 2022 campaign was spent mostly with the New York Mets, and a sole appearance as a member of the Seattle Mariners.
In 2023, Jankowski started a stint as a member of the Texas Rangers that not only proved to be his most regular season appearances since the 2018 season (107), but the outfielder would help the Rangers win a World Series at the conclusion of that year. He batted .333 in his seven October appearances with an OPS of .844.
After another year with triple-digit appearances in 2024, Jankowski left Texas to head to the White Sox to kick off 2025. After seven games in Chicago, he will now begin a new chapter with the Rays.
Over 11 total seasons, Jankowski is batting .235/.319/.304 with an OPS of .623. He has hit just 11 career home runs, but has 358 hits, 96 RBIs, and 102 stolen bases in that span.
