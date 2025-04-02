Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Exciting Roster Move, 6-Player Blockbuster Trade Prediction, Fernando Tatis Happy in New Spot

Gabe Smallson

Mar 30, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23), right, celebrates with Xander Bogaerts (2) after the Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0 at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are keeping the undefeated season going as they walloped the Cleveland Guardians, 7-0, behind Michael King's 11 strikeouts. They moved to 6-0 on the already historic year..

The excitement didn't stop there as the Friars made a roster move Tuesday that retained a fan/clubhouse favorite in the organization. The 30-year-old utility man will head to Triple-A El Paso to continue playing under the Padres' umbrella.

In a potential roster move, the Friars are predicted to make a six-player trade with an American League contender. This move gets them a retooled farm and a few pieces that can immediately make an impact.

Finally, a shift in the lineup has led to a happy superstar. Fernando Tatis Jr. has shown through not just his words, but with his bat, how great of a fit he is batting somewhere in the lineup that he hasn't been in since 2023.

Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

