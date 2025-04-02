Padres Notes: Exciting Roster Move, 6-Player Blockbuster Trade Prediction, Fernando Tatis Happy in New Spot
The San Diego Padres are keeping the undefeated season going as they walloped the Cleveland Guardians, 7-0, behind Michael King's 11 strikeouts. They moved to 6-0 on the already historic year..
The excitement didn't stop there as the Friars made a roster move Tuesday that retained a fan/clubhouse favorite in the organization. The 30-year-old utility man will head to Triple-A El Paso to continue playing under the Padres' umbrella.
In a potential roster move, the Friars are predicted to make a six-player trade with an American League contender. This move gets them a retooled farm and a few pieces that can immediately make an impact.
Finally, a shift in the lineup has led to a happy superstar. Fernando Tatis Jr. has shown through not just his words, but with his bat, how great of a fit he is batting somewhere in the lineup that he hasn't been in since 2023.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news:
