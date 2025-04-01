Jurickson Profar's Breakout Padres Season Raised Concerns, But Braves Cited Work With Fernando Tatis Jr as Reason
Outfielder Jurickson Profar had a breakout season in 2024 with the San Diego Padres, but some individuals around Major League Baseball were not so convinced.
The Athletic's David O'Brien provided more context into the situation following Profar's suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.
"Some red flags were raised around baseball, albeit whispers rather than public accusations, after Profar had a career-best season for the San Diego Padres in 2024," O'Brien writes. "But the Braves attributed his power and overall offensive gains to adjustments Profar made with his lower body in his batting stance, after working out with Fernando Tatis Jr. and his dad the previous winter."
Once Profar entered free agency, there were many baseball insiders confused by the lack of discussion surrounding the outfielder; however, it appears the rumblings about Profar's work with Tatis may have dissuaded some clubs from pursuing the 32-year-old.
And now, the former Padres outfielder will endure an 80-game suspension without pay and will not be eligible for the postseason.
Profar tested positive for a PED known as Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG), but manager Mike Shildt voiced his support for the outfielder.
"I love Jurickson Profar no more or no less than I did an hour ago," said Shidlt, who learned about the outfielder's suspension just moments prior.
Profar signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Braves in January and addressed the fanbase in a recent statement following the news of his suspension.
"Braves fans, today is the most difficult day of my baseball career," Profar wrote. "I am devastated to announce that I have been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball and the Commissioner’s office, for testing positive for a banned substance this offseason. This is especially painful for me because anyone who knows me and has seen me play knows I am deeply passionate about the game.
"There is nothing I love more than competing with my teammates and being a fan favorite. I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans. It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it. I have been tested my entire career, including eight times last season alone, and have never tested positive. I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB’s decision. I am devastated that I won’t be on the field with my teammates for the next 80 games. I look forward to competing again at the highest level this season upon my return."
While it's unknown if Profar was using the banned substance during his time with the Padres, it only makes his breakout 2024 season look a little more suspect on the surface.
