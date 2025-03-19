Padres Notes: First Baseman Suddenly Retires, Yu Darvish Has Elbow Injury
A San Diego Padres selection from the 2024 MLBL Draft announced a sudden retirement from baseball. The former 2024 Gulf South Conference Player of the Year will now work towards whatever life has in store for him in his next chapter.
In other news, Padres ace Yu Darvish has been battling a somewhat puzzling injury recently. The initial murkiness of his health has only gotten more unclear.
In what started as general fatigue has now been classified as "elbow inflammation" according to manager Mike Shildt. It is unclear if the 38-year-old will be ready to pitch at the start of the season.
