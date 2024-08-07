Padres Notes: Former Padres Outfielder Dies, Ticket Price Hike, Ha-Seong Kim Injury
The San Diego Padres had to wait three hours Tuesday while PNC Park's turf was cleared of rain before beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0.
Here's what else you might have missed Tuesday:
Former Padres Outfielder Dies From Leukemia
The Padres community mourns the passing of a former outfielder who, after ending his professional playing career in 1995, continued to leave a mark on baseball as an ambassador. A Southern California native, his contribution to the sport, both on and off the field, will be profoundly missed by fans and contemporaries alike.
Padres Scratch Ha-Seong Kim Ahead of Pittsburgh Series Opener
In a strategic move, the Padres have scratched shortstop Ha-Seong Kim from the lineup just before the series opener against Pittsburgh. Kim, known for his durability, has participated in a team-leading 111 games this season, making his absence noteworthy.
Padres to Raise Season-Ticket Prices in 2025
Looking ahead, the Padres will implement a three percent increase in season-ticket prices for the 2025 season. Padres CEO Erik Greupner announced the change, endorsing it as a necessary step to continue providing fans with a top-tier baseball experience.
Padres Reliever Reacts to Trade by Talking About Video Game
In a light-hearted twist to trade deadline tensions, Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada commented on the acquisition of Tanner Scott by discussing their virtual encounters in the video game MLB The Show. Fortunately, Scott is really good in the video game, too.