Padres Notes: Friars Make Surprise Roster Move, Expected to Compete With Dodgers for All-Star Outfielder
The San Diego Padres lost the second game of their series to the Miami Marlins, 4-3, on Tuesday evening. The Friars fell to 55-46 on the year despite a two-run ninth inning.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Padres made a surprise roster move, adding a pair of pitchers to the roster from Triple-A El Paso. One of the two arms recalled on Tuesday was charged with the loss in the game.
Additionally, as the trade deadline intensifies, so does the air-tight race in the National League West. The Friars are predicted to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers, currently first in the division, for an All-Star caliber outfielder.
Although the outfield has been a point of contention recently, another potential upgrade needed at the catcher position may not be touched ahead of the trade deadline. The Padres may reportedly keep things the way they are with their backstops as the most important stretch of the season nears.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Make Surprise Roster Move, Add Pitcher to Rotation Ahead of Tuesday’s Game vs Marlins
Padres Expected to Compete With Dodgers, Others for $4.175 Million All-Star Outfielder
Padres May Not Make Major Change at Catcher After All: Report
Padres Could Make Blockbuster Trade for All-Star Closer at Deadline: Report
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.