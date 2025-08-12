Padres Notes: Friars Officially Release Veteran, Michael King Contract Prediction, Fernando Tatis Holding Back
The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants, 4-1, on Monday, netting the team a major divisional victory amid the tight National League West race.
In other news, the Padres recently released veteran third baseman Mike Brosseau, who spent the entire season with Triple-A El Paso.
Brosseau did not make the major league roster, never impressing enough to merit a promotion. He was on a minor league deal with San Diego.
Additionally, a baseball insider issued a prediction on starting pitcher Michael King's new contract that he will get during free agency.
They predicted a massive nine-figure deal for King, who is in his physical prime and specializes as a pitcher who gets outs in multiple ways.
Finally, Fernando Tatis Jr. opened up about his frustration at the plate, specifically how he gets pitched. The star is known for getting pitched inside aggressively, and it has resulted in the outfielder typically on the wrong end of close pitches.
On Sunday, he came close to letting his frustration boil over, but he controlled himself and did not charge the mound.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
