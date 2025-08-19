Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Officially Release Veteran, Pitcher Doesn’t Like Facing Dodgers, Jackson Merrill Injury

Noah Camras

Aug 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill (3) leads off second base during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Aug 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill (3) leads off second base during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres lost, 4-3, to the San Francisco Giants on Monday night, moving to 69-56 on the year. The Giants scored four runs in the first inning, and the Padres weren't able to battle back but were close — even with Xander Bogaerts' overturned home run on a controversial fan interference call.

In other news, the Padres officially released a veteran pitcher from his second stint with the organization.

Additionally, one Padres pitcher revealed the hilarious reason he doesn't like facing the divisional rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

And finally, Padres manager Mike Shildt provided an ominous update on Jackson Merrill's injury.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Release Former Top Prospect Pitcher in Surprise Move

Padres Pitcher Doesn't Like Facing the Dodgers for One Major Reason

Padres' Jackson Merrill Provides Concerning Injury Update

Padres Fans React to Ryan O’Hearn Being On the Bench Yet Again

Padres' Michael King Breaks Silence on Surprise Injury

Padres Tweets of the Day

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/San Diego Padres News