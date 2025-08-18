Padres' Michael King Breaks Silence on Surprise Injury
The San Diego Padres are locked in an intense divisional battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and if the Friars want to secure the division, starting pitcher Michael King will need to get healthy.
King got scratched from his last scheduled start on Friday, a game which the Padres lost to the Dodgers 3-2.
San Diego gave up only two runs in the first six innings, a solid result from a bullpen game.
The former New York Yankees pitcher was shelved for months after experiencing an odd shoulder injury. He missed a start back in May, and he eventually ramped up after a couple of months, rehabilitating through bullpen sessions and simulated innings.
During his recovery sessions, he picked up some knee issues, though it subsided and he made his return on Aug. 9.
He thew 57 pitches in his return, giving up two runs in more than two innings of work. According to King, the pitcher once again experienced pain in his knee.
“I definitely mechanically was a little bit off,” King told Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
“The main thing that I noticed with it is it was tough to hyperextend my leg and how I go across my body and then get over the top of it. I wasn’t able to do that (against) Boston.
"So I think that talking to Ruben (Niebla), that was the main thing of like, if it’s starting to affect the mechanics, we’ve got to address it. So very happy with how it felt after it got drained, and I haven’t felt it at all today, so I’m really happy about that."
San Diego is now focused on preserving King for the playoffs by having him sit out another couple of weeks before returning.
This should allow him to feel better and provide quality outings in the final stretch of the season. The target date for his return is around Aug. 25-27.
“I know it will hurt every pitch, and I think at this point in the season, we can give myself a couple starts to make sure I don’t feel it for the rest of the season and throughout the playoffs," King added.
“It feels a lot better today … I’m hoping that, based on how it feels today, from what it was yesterday before it got drained, I’m hoping it’s the minimum amount of time it can be.
"So, yeah, I’m definitely eyeing Seattle, which I think is the first time I can come back. But obviously it depends on how it feels next couple days.”
