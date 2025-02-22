Padres Notes: Friars Sign Outfielder, All-Star Trade Rumors, Joe Musgrove Return Goal
The San Diego Padres kicked off Cactus League play with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Manny Machado homered while Gavin Sheets went 2-for-2.
In roster news, the Padres appear content opening the 2025 season with the team as currently constructed.
However, if they wanted to shed a little more payroll, they could look to trade their $46 million All-Star.
Additionally, the Friars recently brought back an outfielder that has played for a handful of teams over the course of his MLB career, including two in the National League West.
And finally, right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove revealed a bold goal he has for the 2025 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Sign Former Dodgers, Yankees, Diamondbacks Outfielder
Padres' $46 Million All-Star on the Trade Block Linked to 3 Teams
Padres' Joe Musgrove Provides Massive Update on Return Timeline
Michael King Believes Padres Would Have Won 2024 World Series If They Beat Dodgers
Padres' Mike Shildt Gives Major Update on Competition for Final Spot in Rotation
