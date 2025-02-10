Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Sign Outfielder, Blockbuster 4-Player Trade Proposal With Mets

Sep 15, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with first baseman Andrew Vaughn (21) after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are doing their best to salvage an otherwise quiet offseason.

February has seen an influx of moves and the Padres followed suit by signing a versatile player, with experience in the outfield as well as at first base, to a minor league deal.

The deals are hopefully far from done, and another way to bring in talent is via trade. The latest trade proposal involves four players with the New York Mets.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

