Padres Notes: Friars Sign Outfielder, Predicted to Add Veteran, Dodgers Taking Shots at SD?

Gabe Smallson

Oct 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jose Iglesias (11) warms up before game two against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres have made next to no major league additions this offseason. At least in terms of their minor league team, the deals have been pouring in.

The Friars signed a former first-round pick to a minor league contract as the outfielder has played in a handful of MLB games over the years.

In a move to potentially impact the major league roster, though, San Diego has been predicted to add a veteran utility man whose hot streak stole the show for the New York Mets last year. He would prove invaluable at first base or as a true designated hitter if the Padres could make it work.

Finally, the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to be playing the role of sore winners as they have taken probable shots at the Padres via their promotional calendar for the 2025 season.

The timing seems too accurate to be a coincidence given the bobblehead and item giveaways when the Padres come to town.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Gabe Smallson
