Padres Notes: Friars Sign Pitcher, Predicted to Land All-Star Outfielder, Luis Arraez Trade Update

Sep 16, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) looks on after striking out to end the second inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) looks on after striking out to end the second inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are yet to make a major league addition this offseason, but they recently added a former top prospect pitcher who helped them land a Cy Young winner a few years ago in a blockbuster trade.

Additionally, the Friars are predicted to sign an All-Star outfielder in free agency. That could be the team's first major league signing of the winter.

And finally, we have the latest updates on the Luis Arraez trade rumors. The two sides agreed to a contract to avoid arbitration on Thursday, but there's still a chance he's moved before the 2025 season gets underway.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sign Former Top Prospect Pitcher Involved in Blockbuster Trade

Padres Predicted to Sign Breakout Star in Free Agency

Padres Star Infielder Drawing Trade Interest From Yankees

Peter Seidler’s Brother Refutes Claims From Lawsuit, Says Padres Won’t Relocate

Padres Shopping $387 Million Worth of All Stars This Offseason

Padres Star Luis Arraez Has Cryptic Comment on Post Regarding Blockbuster Trade

Padres Predicted to Sign Former Dodgers Outfielder in Surprise Free Agent Move

