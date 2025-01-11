Padres Notes: Friars Sign Pitcher, Predicted to Land All-Star Outfielder, Luis Arraez Trade Update
The San Diego Padres are yet to make a major league addition this offseason, but they recently added a former top prospect pitcher who helped them land a Cy Young winner a few years ago in a blockbuster trade.
Additionally, the Friars are predicted to sign an All-Star outfielder in free agency. That could be the team's first major league signing of the winter.
And finally, we have the latest updates on the Luis Arraez trade rumors. The two sides agreed to a contract to avoid arbitration on Thursday, but there's still a chance he's moved before the 2025 season gets underway.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
