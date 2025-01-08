Padres Predicted to Sign Former Dodgers Outfielder in Surprise Free Agent Move
The San Diego Padres need a backup plan if they aren't able to re-sign outfielder Jurickson Profar and it could be a former Los Angeles Dodger.
Free agent outfielder Alex Verdugo is available and could be an option for the Padres if Profar opts to sign elsewhere, per The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
The New York Yankees traded for Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox last December, but his offensive struggles in his contract year impacted his value in free agency. During his lone season with the Yankees, the 29-year-old hit .233/.291/.356 with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs, marking a disappointing year at the plate.
"Verdugo was the starting left fielder for the American League champion Yankees but had a subpar year, batting just .233/.291/.356 with 13 home runs," Bowden wrote. "He’s a good defender in left field, grinds day in and day out, and is respected in the clubhouse because of the edge with which he plays. If the Padres aren’t able to bring back Profar, they could pivot to Verdugo. Otherwise, he might have to accept a role as a fourth outfielder somewhere. The Giants, Pirates and Diamondbacks could make a depth play for him."
Verdugo has yet to reach the level of stardom many expected him to hit, but he has been a dependable corner outfielder. From 2019 to 2023, he hit .283/.338/.432 over 2,448 plate appearances with the Dodgers and Red Sox. While that’s about six percent above league average, he paired it with strong defensive metrics in the corners, particularly in Defensive Runs Saved.
Verdugo isn’t a big power hitter — his career-high in home runs is 13, a mark he’s hit three times, including in 2024 — but he rarely strikes out, with a career rate of just 15.1 percent. Since 2020, he’s tied for fifth in the majors in doubles, showcasing his knack for finding the gaps.
Verdugo’s struggles at the plate led to him being benched in September in favor of top prospect Jasson Dominguez. However, his defensive abilities earned him a spot as the Yankees' starting left fielder during the postseason.
With the addition of Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs — who is expected to play center or left field — Aaron Judge returning to right field, and Dominguez projected to take on an everyday role in 2025, it seems unlikely Verdugo will be back with the Yankees.