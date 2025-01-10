Padres Star Infielder Drawing Trade Interest From Yankees: Report
Three-time batting champion Luis Arraez and the San Diego Padres agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract for the 2025 season on Thursday, avoiding arbitration.
However, that doesn't mean the Friars will stop listening if teams call to check in on him.
The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in trading for the utility infielder, according to ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan.
"The Yankees are unquestionably a deeper team – and they're not done, either. They've continued to discuss Luis Arráez with San Diego," Passan wrote.
Arraez would be able to replace some of the offense that was lost when Juan Soto signed with the New York Mets but he doesn't bring an upgrade on defense. New York also needs to find a second baseman after Gleyber Torres signed with the Detroit Tigers.
Arraez struggles defensively at second base, doesn't excel as a base runner, and lacks power, having hit only four home runs last year. However, he has solid statistics as a leadoff hitter, a role the Yankees are in need of.
Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer believes Arraez could be a good fit for the Yankees, especially if American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge hits behind him
“As a lifetime .323 hitter, Arráez would fit well as a table-setter ahead of Aaron Judge,” Rymer noted. “Him slotting at second would also allow the Yankees to keep Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third base, where he played sensational defense in 2024.”
Rymer projected a trade that would send Arraez to New York in exchange for starting pitchers Marcus Stroman and Will Warren and cash considerations.
“Stroman’s average annual value is $18.5 million, so the Padres would need the Yankees to kick in cash,” Rymer concluded. “But even if they did, San Diego would be within its rights to demand that Stroman also come with a more promising pitcher. Hence, the 25-year-old Warren.”
Not every baseball insider thinks the Yankees are a good fit for Arraez. Jon Heyman of the New York Post believes the Mets would be better for him.
"Hearing at least for now Luis Arraez is not seen as a fit for Yankees," he wrote.
Either team would be taking a risk with Arraez, and it’s up to him their respective front offices determine if the one-year rental is worth the gamble.
