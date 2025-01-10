Padres Predicted to Sign Breakout Star in Free Agency
Another offseason and another free agency for Jurickson Profar. The only difference this time is that he is coming off the best season of his career when he was named an All-Star for the first time.
However, he doesn't want to leave San Diego and Jim Bowden of The Athletic doesn't think he will.
"He’d like to return to San Diego but wants a three-year deal and I’m not sure if that will fit in the Padres’ tight budget," Bowden wrote. "I think the Braves would be a great match for Profar, but for some reason, they seem satisfied with the combination of Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz competing for time in left field. The Red Sox have been mentioned as a possibility too.
"But, to me, the Padres are by far the best fit for both the player and team, though he’ll likely have to drop his expectations and agree to a deal that works for both sides if he wants to remain in San Diego."
Profar will be seeking a notable salary increase after a season in which he posted a .280/.380/.459 slash line with 24 home runs. The Padres currently lack a clear replacement for him in left field.
The outfielder is also highly respected in the clubhouse and his teammates would hate to see him go elsewhere.
"I don't know that I could imagine any situation without Pro," said center fielder Jackson Merrill. "That dude is one of a kind. I wish the best to him. I want him back. ... Wherever he goes, or if he stays with us, I just want him to have a great time playing baseball. He deserves that."
Profar has thrived in San Diego. Over parts of five seasons with the Padres, he has posted a .753 OPS. In 2024, Profar set a career-high with an .839 mark.
In his seven seasons with other teams, Profar hasn't reached the level of performance he achieved with the Padres. He's also played a key role on three playoff-bound San Diego teams.
The Padres would argue that their late-season turnaround in 2023 coincided with Profar's arrival after he was claimed following his struggles with the Rockies earlier that year.
"I want to be here," Profar said after the season. "This team, I think they have all the things to win a World Series. Mike Shildt built a beautiful thing here. Hopefully, I'm part of it."