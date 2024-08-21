Padres Notes: Ha-Seong Kim to IL, Leodalis De Vries' Bad News, Roki Sasaki Update
Jurickson Profar's three-run home run in the eighth inning Tuesday put the Padres in the lead for good in an eventual 7-5 win over the Minnesota Twins.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Tuesday:
Padres Bite the Bullet on Ha-Seong Kim Injured List Decision
Despite promising MRI results, the Padres have placed infielder Ha-Seong Kim on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, effective retroactively from August 19. This setback disrupts a potential free-agent walk year for Kim.
Padres' Star Prospect Faces Season-Ending Injury
The Padres' highly regarded No. 2 prospect, Leodalis De Vries, has endured a right shoulder strain, potentially ending his remarkable rookie campaign prematurely. This marks his second shoulder injury this season, earlier having affected the other shoulder.
Padres' Luis Arráez Reflects on Trade: 'I Cried A Lot'
Luis Arráez shared a heart-felt glimpse into his personal experience with being traded for the first time, revealing the significant emotional impact it had on him. The memory resurfaced as the Padres played the Minnesota Twins, the franchise with which Arraez began his professional career.
Padres Potential Free Agent Target May Not Be Available After All
The Padres' search for an elite pitcher to enhance their 2025 rotation seems to have hit a snag, as the player they were eyeing might not enter free agency as anticipated. Roki Sasaki's turbulent season in Japan might compel him to stay in Nippon Professional Baseball for another season at least; he needs permission to come to MLB in 2025 regardless.