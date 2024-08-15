Padres Notes: Historic Sweep, Pitcher Designated for Assignment, Yu Darvish Update
The San Diego Padres made history on Wednesday by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2. The win marked their 19th win in their last 22 games, the best 22-game stretch in franchise history.
Here's all the news you might have missed Wednesday:
National Reporter Picks Surprise Padres Standout to Win Major Award
A national basbeall writer has identified an surprise All-Star from the San Diego Padres as a prime contender for a prestigious MLB award. Ken Rosenthal's endorsement of Jackson Merrill for Rookie of the Year could be a belwether, bringing further attention to the Padres' center fielder among future Rookie of the Year voters.
Padres Designate Veteran Right-Hander for Assignment
When the Padres activated Joe Musgrove from the 60-day IL prior to Monday's start against the Pittsburgh PIrates, someone had to leave the 40-man roster. Veteran right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. drew the short straw and was designated for assignment.
Yu Darvish Returns to the Mound for Batting Practice
Yu Darvish, sidelined since late May due to personal and health reasons, took a significant step forward by throwing live batting practice in San Diego. This session marks a necessary milestone toward returning to the Padres this season, but it remains unclear if the personal matter keeping him away from the field will allow him to come back before the 2025 season.
Joe Musgrove's Standout Return from IL
Returning from nearly two and a half months on the IL, Joe Musgrove pitched 4.1 scoreless innings against the Pirates, earning a standing ovation at Petco Park. His comeback not only boosted the team's morale but also suggests Musgrove can be a quality addition to the starting rotation down the stretch.