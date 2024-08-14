Padres' Yu Darvish Throws Live Batting Practice in San Diego
Yu Darvish has been sidelined since late May. First, it was because of injuries and now, he has been tending to a family matter.
According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, Darvish threw live batting practice Sunday at a San Diego-area high school.
Lin reported that Darvish has been working out and throwing on his own since he went on the restricted list July 6 and according to multiple observers the starting pitcher "appeared healthy and in good form."
Darvish reportedly hasn't told the team whether he plans to return this season, but the throwing sessions indicate there could be some interest.
“We haven’t closed the door on anything,” president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said late last month. “I have a conversation with Yu every few days and just kind of see where things are at. … I think he’ll let us know that when he feels like he’s in a spot from a personal situation that he can put his attention back on the team, he’ll go from there with it.”
Padres manager Mike Shildt told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune he’s been in touch with Darvish via interpreter Shingo Horie.
“Shingo has been saying he’s been doing well from a personal standpoint,” Shildt said. “I have not asked one thing about how what he was doing from a baseball perspective but did hear (he threw). He’s feeling good enough to organize his own live batting practices and back to a healthy standpoint to be able to do that.
“Clearly that’s encouraging for him, physically, but my intent for Yu Darvish is how he’s doing as a human.”
Before going on the IL, Darvish had a 3.20 ERA in 11 starts.
General manager A.J. Preller didn't go out and splurge at the trade deadline for starting pitching because he anticipated the return of Joe Musgrove and hoped Darvish would be ready to come back at some point before the playoffs.
As of now, ace Dylan Cease, Musgrove and deadline acquisition Martín Pérez are the only active members of the Padres' starting rotation who have postseason experience. Darvish has the most postseason appearances of any Padres starter, with 11.
Because Darvish is on the restricted list, he is not required to receive compensation. If that holds true, the Padres have saved close to $3 million (and counting) in salary. He is in the second year of of a six-year, $108 million contract extension.